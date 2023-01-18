Ayodhya Deepotsav themed U.P. tableau for Republic Day

Ayodhya Deepotsav will be the theme of Uttar Pradesh’s tableau for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26 this year.

This is the second time in three years that Ayodhya figures as U.P.’s theme at the parade.

“Our Ayodhya tableau of 2021, which was centered around the upcoming Ram temple and tableau of 2022 that depicted the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Varanasi, had evoked unprecedented response from many among the spectators when they stood up and bowed to the tableau,” said a senior U.P. government officer associated with the theme and planning of state’s tableaux.

He said since the last two years the UP tableaus (Ayodhya theme: 2021, Kashi corridor, 2022) had been winning first prize.

“U.P. is the first state ever to have won from first to third prize at the Delhi RD parade,” this officer said.

“The grand and unique Deepotsav of Ayodhya is a sincere and pious effort to send the divine message of a harmonious society of Ram Rajya to the world and the humanity at large”, reads the description of the theme and design of the tableau to the central government committee in Delhi that screens tableaux for the parade.

“A large idol of sage Vashishtha, the family guru of Lord Ram, would be placed on the front portion of the tableau that will also feature a large replica of a lamp, symbolising end of ignorance and the spreading of the light of knowledge,” the officer said.

“Rishi Vashishtha is presented as the flagbearer of Indian culture and tradition of knowledge. In the middle of the tableau, the city of Ayodhya is decked up to welcome Lord Ram on his arrival on the occasion of Deepotsava. Lord Ram’s younger brother Bharat is seated with other relatives,” said the officer describing the tableau’s design.

“In the rear portion of the tableau, Lord Ram himself, along with Mata Sita, brother Laxman and his army is reaching Ayodhya by Pushpak Viman will be seen. The atmosphere of joy and celebration that prevailed in Ayodhya during return of Ram, Laxman, and Sita from their 14-year exile would also be depicted,” the officer said.

On both sides of the tableau, the Deepotsav that is being celebrated annually for the last six years at Ram ki Paidi, Saryu Ghat etc will be depicted, the officer said.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022 had set a new Guinness World Record for lighting over 15 lakh-earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the celebrations on the Diwali eve.

Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath had displayed the Guinness Record certificate on the occasion.

