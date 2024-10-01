Ayodhya gangrape case: DNA samples of survivor’s foetus, main accused’s servant match

The state government on Monday apprised the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court that the DNA samples of the foetus of the Ayodhya rape case survivor and Raju Khan, the servant of Moid Khan, had matched. Both Moid and Raju are the accused in the case. The court had sought the report after Moid Khan filed a writ in the high court seeking bail. (For Representation)

The court had ordered the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory to submit the DNA sampling report of the foetus of the minor girl, who was gang-raped in Ayodhya earlier this year, with the DNA samples of the two accused.

The court sought the report after Moid Khan filed a writ in the high court seeking bail. Both the accused were sent to jail on July 30 this year. Appearing before the court of Justice Pankaj Bhatia on Monday, Uttar Pradesh additional advocate general (AAG) Vinod Shahi opposed Moid Khan’s bail application.

During the hearing of the case, Shahi said matching of the DNA reaffirmed that the minor girl was gang-raped. Shahi further pointed out that in case of gang rape, the DNA sample will match with only one accused. In such a scenario, involvement of Moid Khan in the gang rape cannot be ruled out.

The prosecution also argued that the survivor had prominently pointed out Moid Khan’s involvement in the gangrape. After the gangrape, the minor girl became pregnant and after abortion the foetus was sent for the DNA sampling with the two accused.

The court had asked for the DNA report after Moid Khan pointed out in court that he was 71-years-old and was falsely implicated in the case. The court has fixed October 3 as the next date of hearing. To recall, the Uttar Pradesh Police had on July 30 arrested bakery owner Moid Khan along with his employee Raju Khan, from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district in connection with the gangrape case.

According to Ayodhya police, both had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant in a medical check-up and a report was lodged on July 30. The main accused had also used his cell phone to record the gang rape and thereafter intimidate the victim. Last month, the Ayodhya administration had demolished Moid Khan’s bakery.