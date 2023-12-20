Ayodhya gets ready for two major inaugurations before pran pratishtha

Ayodhya: Last minute preparations are underway in Ayodhya for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s probable visit to inaugurate the Ayodhya International airport and Ayodhya railway station on December 30. Another priority of the administration is completion of the 13-km long Ram Path from Naya Ghat to Sahadatganj. (Pic for representation)

Chairperson of the Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha will be in Ayodhya on Wednesday to inspect the newly constructed Ayodhya railway station. Two senior officials of the Ayodhya administration, divisional commissioner and district magistrate are carrying out inspections of Ayodhya airport and railway station almost daily on a routine basis to ensure they are ready for inauguration by the Prime Minister, likely on December 30.

Another priority of the administration is completion of the 13-km long Ram Path from Naya Ghat to Sahadatganj. “Prime Minister is likely to visit Ayodhya. On the PM’s visit, both Ayodhya International airport and Ayodhya railway station will be inaugurated,” said Gaurav Dayal, divisional commissioner of Ayodhya. “Chairperson of the Railway Board will be in Ayodhya on Wednesday to inspect the newly constructed railway station,” added Dayal.

The divisional commissioner carried out inspection of Ram Path along with senior officials and engineers. He instructed officials to complete all pending work at the earliest. District magistrate of Ayodhya Nitish Kumar inspected the main terminal building of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport. Hundreds of labourers are working round the clock to complete Ram Path before the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024.

According to the district magistrate, the first phase of the Ayodhya airport is ready for inauguration.In the first phase, a 65,000-square-feet terminal has been constructed with a capacity to handle two-three flights per hour.A 2200-metre runway is coming up to facilitate landing of large aircraft like Boeing 737, Airbus 319 and Airbus 320 in addition to smaller aircraft.In the first phase, there will be eight aprons at the airport for the parking of aircraft.

First flight on December 30

According to the district magistrate, the first flight from Delhi will land at the Ayodhya airport on December 30 and commercial booking will start from January 6, 2024.