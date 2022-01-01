Ayodhya: Over 1.12 lakh devotees seek Ram Lalla’s blessings on New Year

More than 1.12 lakh devotees turned up at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) on the first day of 2022, said the temple administration. Since 7am, devotees in large numbers could be seen at main entrance of the Ram Janmabhoomi waiting for their turn to enter the campus. In first four hours from 7 am to 11am, 53,000 devotees turned up there.

In the second half from 2pm to 6pm, more than 59000 devotees visited the Ram Janmabhoomi to seek blessings of the presiding deity. Security personnel had a tough time in screening devotees and thereafter permitting them to enter the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

The narrow lane starting from Hanuman Garhi temple and leading to Ram Janmabhoomi was packed with devotees. “We did not expect such huge turnout of devotees on first day of the year,” said Champat Rai, general secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

The Hanuman Garhi temple also witnessed huge turnout of devotees. Cops had a tough time in controlling crowd and ensuring there was no untoward incident. After the Vaishno Devi incident in Jammu and Kashmir in which 12 people were killed and 13 others injured in the stampede on Saturday morning, cops were on high alert in Ayodhya to regulate movement of devotees. But the Ayodhya administration was not prepared for such a huge turnout of devotees, said a senior official of the Ayodhya administration.