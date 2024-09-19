Banned routes: Two years into initiative, e-rickshaws continue to ply on 11 Lucknow routes

More than two years after e-rickshaws were banned on 11 routes in the state capital, they continue to ply on all 11 routes in Lucknow. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The move, which was introduced by the Lucknow Police in May 2022, seems to have failed as the city police failed to impose what they put in place. Incompetence and non-compliance?

E-rickshaws ply unhindered right in front of traffic police deployed on these routes. Ironically, boards have been placed with clear instructions about the ban on e-rickshaws on these 11 routes. However, no one was bothered by the boards at places like Hazratganj, Lohia Road, from Polytechnic to Kathautha, among others.

Interestingly, the number of e-rickshaws has grown manifold since the ban was initiated on these 11 routes. The then deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Subash Chandra Shakya, said that as many as 31,000 e-rickshaws are registered in the city. After two years, now in 2024, the number has grown well beyond 50,000, according to the recent RTO data.

THE BANNED ROUTES

Between Hazratganj intersection and Burlington intersection, via Royal Hotel

From Hazratganj intersection to Bandariya Bagh intersection and back

Between Hazratganj intersection and Sikandar Bagh intersection

Between Hazratganj intersection and Parivrtan Chowk, via Alpha, Mayfair, Valmiki Trisection, Press Club, Hindi Sansthan and KD Singh Babu Stadium.

Between Bandariya Bagh intersection to the Polytechnic intersection and along the Lohia Path

Between Amausi and Barabriwa

From Ahmanau to Arjunganj Bazar and Rajman Chowki, Kataipull and Lalbatti intersection and back.

From Pickup Bridge to Vijayipur underpass, via Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and on the roads from Indira Gandhi Pratishthan to Gomti Nagar railway station and High Court gate number 3

Between Kamta Shaheed Path Trisection to the Shaheed Path turn to Kanpur Road.

From Badshahnagar crossing to Lekhraj and Polytechnic crossing and back

Between Amausi Turn to Munshipulia Chauraha, along the metro route.