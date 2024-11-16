Menu Explore
Bijnor: Newlyweds among seven killed in road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Nov 16, 2024 08:56 PM IST

The accident occurred around 2:00 am when a speeding car collided with an auto-rickshaw carrying members of a wedding party. The impact caused the auto to crash into an electric pole, resulting in the instant death of all seven passengers. Preliminary findings suggest dense fog and reckless overtaking by the car driver played a key role in the mishap.

A tragic road accident on the Kashipur-Moradabad highway in Bijnor early Saturday morning claimed seven lives, including a newlywed couple, and left two others injured. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Dhampur police station.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a swift recovery. He also directed local authorities to provide all necessary assistance to those affected.

The accident occurred around 2:00 am when a speeding car collided with an auto-rickshaw carrying members of a wedding party. The impact caused the auto to crash into an electric pole, resulting in the instant death of all seven passengers. Preliminary findings suggest dense fog and reckless overtaking by the car driver played a key role in the mishap.

The victims were returning to Tibri village after attending the wedding of Vishal, and Khushi. The couple, along with their relatives, had travelled from Jharkhand to Moradabad by train late Friday night. From there, they hired an auto-rickshaw for the final leg of their journey.

The groom, Vishal, 25, and bride, Khushi, 22, who had just begun their married life, tragically lost their lives in the accident. Others who lost their lives in the accident include Khurshid Ansari, 65, Mumtaz, 32, Ruby, 28, Bushra, 11, and the auto driver Ajab Singh, 45.

The car involved in the accident was driven by Aman, accompanied by his friend Suhail, both residents of Kotra Mohalla in Sherkot. They sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

