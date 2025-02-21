Menu Explore
BJP govt has drowned UP in debt: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2025 10:17 PM IST

After independence till 2017, UP had a debt of ₹3 lakh crore, but the BJP govt led by Yogi Adityanath has taken another loan of ₹6 lakh crore in the last eight years, claims SP chief

LUCKNOW A day after the state budget was presented by finance minister Suresh Khanna in the UP Assembly, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government, alleging that it was continuously burdening UP with debt and playing with the economy.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government is playing with the economy of the country and state with its wrong economic policies. (File Photo)
Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government is playing with the economy of the country and state with its wrong economic policies. (File Photo)

“The BJP government has drowned Uttar Pradesh in debt. The state has a debt of around 9 lakh crore,” Yadav said in a statement.

“In this UP budget, the BJP government has taken a loan of 91,000 crore. After independence till 2017, UP had a debt of 3 lakh crore, but the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath has taken another loan of 6 lakh crore in the last eight years,” claimed the SP chief.

Attacking the BJP government further, Yadav said, “The BJP government is playing with the economy of the country and the state with its wrong economic policies. It is doing all this for the profit of a few capitalists. The poor are becoming poorer...every section is troubled by inflation and unemployment.”

“Development schemes of the state and central government are only on paper. The government is trying to hide the ground reality by giving false figures. There is corruption in every department. The BJP government is running on policy of lies, loot and dishonesty,” he alleged.

