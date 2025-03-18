BJP govt misusing police force for political gain: Akhilesh

The former U.P. chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government over the law-and-order situation in the state. The Samajwadi Party chief also alleged that the BJP government was misusing police force for political gain and it was getting false cases registered against the leaders of opposition parties and harassing them. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SP chief said, “Law and order is zero in the state under the BJP government. Murder, loot and crime are at their peak. The courage of bullies, anarchists and criminals has increased under the protection of the government. Police was chased and beaten in Shahjahanpur. DSP’s house and car were burnt in Bareilly. A youth was killed in Unnao. Jail officials are accusing their own officer.”

“The BJP government is making the police do wrong things. BJP has looted booths through the police in the by-elections. It is getting false cases registered against the leaders of opposition parties, harassing them. BJP is misusing the police for its political gain. When the BJP government will make the police do wrong things, then it will have to hide the wrongdoings of the police,” added Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP chief further attacked the BJP government on the issue of health services in the state, saying they were in a shambles.

“Patients are not getting medicines and treatment. Hospitals and medical colleges do not have adequate staff of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff. The BJP government raises issues like Sambhal and Aurangzeb to hide its failures,” he said, and also added that the policies of the BJP government have failed while inflation, unemployment and corruption were at their peak. To divert attention from issues related to the public, the BJP is spreading hatred in society.