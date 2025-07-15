BJP has ruined UP’s education system: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that its school merger policy is a conspiracy to deprive the children of poor families of education. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The government’s decision to close more than 10,000 primary schools is going to destroy the future of children. BJP spends billions of rupees on its publicity but the government does not have money for schools,” the SP chief alleged in a statement. He also alleged that the UP government has ruined the education system in the state.

“Closing schools is a part of BJP’s conspiracy. Children of poor families study in council primary schools. The BJP government wants to deprive the poor of education by closing schools. Education, jobs, employment have never been on its agenda. Closing thousands of schools in the state will have a direct impact on the education of girls. How will the girls of poor families in villages go to school far away from their homes,” Yadav alleged.

“The BJP is ruining the future of the state. It is pushing the state backward in every field, including education. BJP wants the poor, backward, Dalits to stay away from education. If they become educated, they will oppose its wrong policies and ask questions. So, it wants to keep them uneducated,” he further alleged.

Earlier on Monday morning, Samajwadi Party workers led by SP leader Jaysingh Pratap Yadav from Amethi and others staged a protest against the government’s school merger move at Hazratganj crossing.