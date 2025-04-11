BJP raising divisive issues, ignoring real concerns: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh of raking up divisive issues to distract the public from real concerns. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was talking to reporters in Aligarh on April 11. (HT file)

Rather than resolving contentious issues, the state government was “taking the help of private armies and trooper-like groups, much like the Nazis in Germany, to create trouble and intimidate opponents”, he alleged.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a private event on Ramghat road in Aligarh, Yadav said, “The BJP is on the path of dictatorship. Whatever is happening in the state is happening at the behest of the government.”

“Our country and society are of different castes and religions. The more we understand each other, hug each other, celebrate festivals with happiness, the more our society will remain united and the country will progress,” the SP chief added.

In response to questions about the recent controversy surrounding SP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman’s remarks on Rajput icon Rana Sanga, Yadav sought to defuse tensions, saying, “Once a matter has been expunged from the records of Parliament, it should be left alone.”

The statement comes a day ahead of a meeting being organised by Karni Sena at Garhi Rami in Etmadpur area of Agra district on Saturday against the SP MP’s statement made last month. The meet is being organised to mark the birth anniversary of Rana Sanga. From the Sisodia clan of Suryavanshi Rajputs, Rana Sanga was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

Following Suman’s statement, the activists of Karni Sena, a caste-based group advocating for Rajput pride, vandalised the lawmaker’s house located near Hariparvat Chauraha in Agra last month.

Moreover, Aligarh police had to tackle with activists of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha who had announced to lodge their protest against the SP chief for supporting the comments of his party MP.

Yadav’s visit drew protests from right-wing groups, including the Kshatriya Mahasabha, which opposed his presence due to the Rana Sanga controversy. However, heavy police deployment ensured no breach of peace, police said.