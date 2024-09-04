BJP’s membership drive: Over 27k sign up online since Sep 2: Pathak

LUCKNOW: Describing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s membership drive as a festival, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said that the party had launched a grand initiative aimed at expanding its reach and strengthening its organisational base across the country. The membership drive will unfold in three phases. (Sourced)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commenced the drive on September 2 by becoming a member, followed by national president Jagat Prasad Nadda. Subsequently, senior leaders including UP state president Bhupendra Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also re-joined the party.

“As of the evening of September 3, over 27,000 individuals had signed up for BJP membership online,” Pathak said, adding, “This reflects the strong public trust in the party, surpassing that of any other political organisation in India. The BJP aims to be a ubiquitous, all-encompassing, and inclusive organisation, working to connect with every individual through its membership campaign.”

He emphasised that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the BJP had become the world’s largest political party in terms of its workforce.

The membership drive will unfold in three phases: the first from September 2 to September 25, the second from October 1 to October 15, and the active membership drive from October 16 to October 31. Each booth is tasked with enrolling 200 new members, with a focus on connecting with diverse societal groups during the campaign.

“For online membership, individuals can give a missed call to 8800002024 to receive a membership code via SMS, followed by a digital form that needs to be filled out for membership card issuance,” Pathak said.