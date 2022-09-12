BPCON-2022: Frequent urge to urinate could be caused by a heart condition, say doctors

Frequent urge for urination during night hours is not all about prostate enlargement, as is commonly thought, but could be a heart problem too, said experts at the BPCON-2022, the conference on hypertension organised by the Indian society of hypertension, that concluded on Sunday.

“Nocturia or frequent urge for urination at night has one reason connected to the heart. When the heart fails or faces difficulty to take back the same volume of blood as it sends to organs the (blood) pressure comes upon the kidney and hence more urine is produced in the body,” said Prof NS Verma, the scientific chairperson of the conference.

Prof Verma who is HoD physiology at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) said, “Enlarged prostate is a known factor for nocturia but even a heart problem can trouble in the same manner hence those with a compromised heart should keep this in mind. A weak heart cannot pump blood efficiently, causing excess fluids in the body. The kidneys work to rid the body of excess fluid.”

Dr Anuj Maheshwari, the organising chairman of the conference said, “Another case of pulmonary hypertension was discussed in the scientific session where doctors told how the diameter of pulmonary arteries increases due to respiratory distress. Such patients often wander between cardiologists and pulmonologists but a simple scan can tell the issue of pulmonary hypertension caused.”

“Nocturia troubles the elderly the most, as in the majority of cases treatment results are not up to expectations. In such. In such cases (of elderly people), a correct diagnosis is imperative for improving their quality of life,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the association of international doctors. He said that pulmonary hypertension cases are now becoming more common, but due to a lack of awareness among doctors it is less diagnosed. “Every big hospital gets one or two cases of pulmonary hypertension in each OPD but the majority remain undiagnosed and are being treated with inhalers by pulmonary experts and with heart medicines by a cardiologist,” said Prof Verma.