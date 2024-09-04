Bulldozer doesn’t have brains, but has a steering... people can change it, says Akhilesh

LUCKNOW The debate over the use of bulldozers intensified on Wednesday with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav taking a jibe at chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that the “bulldozer doesn’t have brains, but has a steering, and people might change the steering at any time.” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav . (File Photo)

The war of words began on Tuesday evening when Yadav said that “all the bulldozers will be steered towards Gorakhpur (the hometown of Adityanath) once the SP government is formed in the state.” Adityanath retorted by saying, “Those who were involved in loot before 2017 are daydreaming today. Not everyone can handle a bulldozer, one should have the mettle and courage to drive a bulldozer.”

He made these remarks while distributing appointment letters to 1,334 junior engineers, computer operators, and foremen in Lucknow.

Seeking to corner the CM by citing a Supreme Court observation, the SP chief asked whether the state government would now seek forgiveness for razing houses using bulldozers.

He said, “Bulldozers do not have brains, they have a steering and people have the power to change the steering at any time. I also want to ask the government if the map of the CM’s residence is also passed by the authorities? Will the government apologize for bulldozer action after what the Supreme Court said on the issue? There was a hotel in Lucknow, which was to be demolished after many people were killed in a fire incident...has it been demolished? The government can run bulldozers on Akbar Nagar but can’t touch high profile buildings built illegally.”

Hitting back at Adityanath for his “DNA” jibe at the Samajwadi Party, Yadav said he should first understand the meaning of the abbreviation before hurling allegations. The SP chief, without naming Adityanath, said those who speak a lot also have to listen a lot.

Adityanath had on Tuesday attacked the SP, saying anarchy and hooliganism were ingrained in its DNA and it has torn apart the social fabric and created an identity crisis for the people.