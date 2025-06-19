Car-bike collision leads to mob violence, arson in Amroha

A minor collision between a car and a motorcycle allegedly escalated into mob violence, vandalism and arson in which a cotton factory was gutted and a bovine was killed in Daulatpur village under the Naugawan Sadat police station limits in Amroha district on Wednesday, police said. The mob set fire to a cotton processing factory and a cattle shed. (HT Photo)

Superintendent of police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand, accompanied by additional SP Akhilesh Bhadauria and police forces from several stations, rushed to the scene. However, the mob had dispersed by then.

“Considering the gravity of the incident, a special investigation team has been formed, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” the SP said.

“An FIR will be registered once a formal complaint is received. The situation is under control, and police presence has been ensured in the village to prevent further escalation,” the SP added.

No arrests were made at the time of filing this report, even as police urged residents to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities.

According to local residents, an altercation ensued after the son-in-law of one Ible Hasan, while passing through the Prithvipur crossing in his car, had a minor collision with a motorcycle. Locals claimed that the bike riders from Prithvipur village had a scuffle with the car-borne man, but bystanders intervened and the issue was resolved.

“Hours later, a group of men stormed my residence in Daulatpur, vandalised property and smashed car windows. They even looted valuables. When we tried to stop them, they threatened to kill us,” Hasan alleged.

Locals said the mob set fire to a nearby cotton processing factory and a cattle shed. A bovine was charred to death, while the factory was completely destroyed, they added.