Case registered against SP MLA, wife for employing, torturing a minor

VARANASI: A case was registered against Bhadohi’s SP MLA Zahid Beg and his wife Seema Beg under various sections for employing a minor girl for household work and torturing her, police said on Saturday. The 17-year-old girl was rescued from the MLA’s house on September 10, a day after another minor girl was found hanging at his residence. SP MLA Zahid Beg. (Sourced)

Following a letter from child welfare committee chairman PC Upadhyay, a complaint was filed by Bhadohi labour enforcement officer JP Singh against the SP MLA and his wife. The case was registered at Bhadohi Kotwali on Friday night under sections 143(4) and 143(5) (trafficking) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), section 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and sections 4/16 of the Bonded Labour System Abolition Act, according to a police officer.

Bhadohi superintendent of police Meenakshi Katyayan said that a case had been registered against SP MLA Zahid Beg and his wife Seema Beg, and further investigation was underway. The rescued girl has been sent to the government children’s home (Girls) in Prayagraj.

On Tuesday last, a joint team from the labour department and the district probation office, Bhadohi, raided the house of the MLA and rescued a teenage girl. The raid occurred shortly after the body of another 17-year-old girl, who also worked as a maid at the MLA’s house, was found hanging from the ceiling on the upper floor on Monday.

After being rescued, the girl alleged that she had been tortured. Based on her statements, a complaint was filed, and a case was registered with the police, said a labour department official.