CBI arrests 2 CGST supdts, inspector and tax assistant for accepting bribe

LUCKNOW The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested two superintendents, an inspector and a tax assistant of GST & Central Excise Division, GST Bhawan, Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹ 25,000 from a man for settling wrong notices sent to him about a firm registered in his name in GST, said CBI officials on Friday. The arrested accused were produced before the competent court on Friday and sent to jail. (Pic for representation)

The CBI officials said the arrested accused were identified as two superintendents KP Singh and Rohit Kumar Varshney, inspector Pradeep Kumar and tax assistant Sanchit Kumar. They said a case was registered on the complaint of a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agent against two officials of CGST, Aligarh. They said the complainant had alleged that no firm in his name was ever registered with the GST but he had been receiving notices from CGST department since 2021 wherein an amount of ₹1,70,981 was demanded.

The officials said it was further alleged that the accused persons demanded bribe of ₹30,000 to terminate the said notice when the complainant met both the accused at CGST office in lieu of the said notice. “After this the CBI laid a trap when tax assistant Sanchit Kumar working in CGST office took the bribe of ₹25,000 from the complainant and handed it over to inspector Pradeep Kumar. During investigation, two superintendents, an inspector and a tax assistant were caught and bribe was recovered,” informed a senior CBI official while narrating the sequence of events.

He said the searches were conducted at five locations of all four accused and a cash of ₹ 5 lakh as well as some documents were found. He said the arrested accused were produced before the competent court on Friday and sent to jail.

