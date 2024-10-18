Chief secy, DGP review preparations for PM’s Varanasi visit

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Friday directed officials to complete all preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Varanasi on Sunday (October 20). Varanasi divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, DM S Rajalingam and police commissioner Mohit Agarwal during a meeting on October 18. (HT photo)

Singh along with director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar chaired a meeting via video conferencing and took stock of the preparations.

In the meeting, divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and district magistrate S Rajalingam also gave information about the various programmes to be held during the PM’s visit.

The chief secretary directed all departments concerned to make their preparations. The DGP instructed that there should not be laxity at any level in security arrangements. Varanasi police commissioner Mohit Agarwal informed the chief secretary and the DGP about the preparations.

He also directed the public works department to ensure proper barricading along the routes leading to the venues of the PM’s programmes. Divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma directed the municipal commissioner to make proper arrangements for cleanliness and lighting in the entire city.

He also directed to make proper arrangements for mobile toilets, bathrooms and drinking water at all the meeting places. He instructed the PWD officials to form a team and make all roads pothole-free.

Additional police commissioner, Varanasi, S Chinnappa, municipal commissioner Akshat Verma, DFO Varanasi Swati Singh and ADM city Alok Verma were prominent among those present in the meeting.