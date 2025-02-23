CM raising Urdu issue to ‘hide Mahakumbh failure’: Akhilesh

In a fresh attack on the U.P. government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the chief minister was raising the issue of Urdu language’s use in state assembly to divert attention from the government’s failure in organising the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during his visit to Kanpur on February 23. (Sourced)

Speaking to the media in Kanpur, he said, “The BJP government has failed in organising the Mahakumbh. It has failed in traffic management, cleanliness and water quality. The Central and State Pollution Control Boards are fighting with each other over the quality of water in Sangam.”

“The BJP government could not tell the correct number of people who died during the January 29 stampede at Mahakumbh. The families of the deceased and the injured were not helped,” the SP chief alleged.

“The CM does not know anything about the Urdu language. He does not know that Urdu is an Indian language. If the Speaker is smiling instead of stopping what the CM said about Urdu in the House, there can be no bigger murder of democracy than this. It is the responsibility of the Speaker to stop the CM if he says something wrong,” Yadav claimed.

On pollution in the Ganga, the SP chief alleged, “The double-engine BJP government is a double blunder government. The people who claimed to have cleaned Maa Ganga have cleared the entire budget. They kept all the money in their pockets in the name of filling the potholes. The BJP government is corrupt.”

“I had gone to a temple in Kannauj. After I left, BJP people washed the temple with Ganga water. They even washed the CM house with Ganga water after I left it. Now, I took a bath in the Ganga at Mahakumbh. BJP people should tell how and with what they will wash Maa Ganga,” he asked.

On PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak), Yadav alleged, “The BJP government has not given anything to the PDA in the last nine budgets. Babasaheb Ambedkar has given rights and respect to the PDA through the Constitution. He has given reservation and the BJP is snatching it. There is no post for vice chancellor from PDA communities in universities and educational institutions in Kanpur.”

“Kanpur used to give jobs and employment to the people and has played a major role in the economy of the state. Today, the BJP government is ignoring Kanpur. The budget has also disappointed the people here and in the state,” Yadav claimed.

BJP supporters join SP

A large number of BJP supporters joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on Sunday under the leadership of SP leader Pooja Shukla. On the occasion, senior SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary and party’s U.P. chief Shyam Lal Pal were also present.