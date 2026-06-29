CM Yogi orders statewide fire NOC audit for hospitals, hotels

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered an immediate statewide audit of fire no objection certificates (NOCs) in hospitals, medical colleges and hotels, warning that no compromise with public safety would be tolerated and directing officials to issue notices to institutions with expired or missing fire clearances. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

The CM said institutions whose fire NOC validity is about to expire or those that do not yet possess a valid fire NOC should be served notices immediately. “No compromise of any kind with public safety will be acceptable,” he said.

He directed all district magistrates to hold meetings with the concerned departments in their respective districts and ensure strict compliance with fire safety standards.

The directions were issued during a meeting of the State Transformation Commission, where the CM reviewed the progress of major public welfare and infrastructure projects, including expressways, industrial infrastructure, rural livelihoods, energy, agriculture, data centres and EV charging stations.

Faster progress on expressway projects

The meeting reviewed compliance with directions issued during the previous Chief Minister’s review meeting. Officials informed that 1,135.57 hectares, or 84.80%, of the required 1,339.04 hectares had been made available for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway.

For the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway, 315.73 hectares, or 49.05 per cent, has been made available against the required 643.60 hectares. Similarly, 654.77 hectares have been made available against the required 1,539.19 hectares for the Jhansi Link Expressway, while 266.82 hectares have been made available against the required 895.34 hectares for the Jewar Link Expressway.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of land acquisition for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway, CM Yogi directed officials to expedite the tender process for construction works.

CM Yogi instructed the concerned district magistrates to speed up land acquisition for the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal, Jhansi and Jewar Link Expressways, besides other ongoing projects. The meeting also reviewed the progress and land acquisition status of the Meerut-Haridwar, Vindhya, Vindhya-Purvanchal and Noida-Jewar Link Expressways.

Logistics hub and industrial reforms

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the multi-modal logistics hub and multi-modal transport hub in Greater Noida.

Reviewing the proposed model building bye-laws for industrial development authorities, he directed officials to examine the objections received, complete the process within the next 15 days and place the revised proposal before the Cabinet.

The meeting also reviewed recruitment against vacant posts at the state, district and development block levels under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM).

EV charging, data centres and power infrastructure

“In view of the increasing number of electric vehicles in the state, the establishment of EV charging stations is the need of the hour,” the CM said.

Officials informed the meeting that charging stations are being established at selected locations under the PM E-Drive Scheme.

Reviewing the progress of the data centre cluster, the CM directed officials to expedite projects to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in digital infrastructure.

The meeting also reviewed work to remove and separate high-tension power lines passing through sewer lines and manholes in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) area. Officials were directed to complete the work on priority.

During the review of the power department, the CM instructed the divisional commissioners of Meerut, Agra and Saharanpur to fix feeder-wise accountability for line losses.