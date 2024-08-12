Cong to appoint in-charges for U.P. bypoll seats soon

The Congress will soon appoint senior leaders as in-charges to oversee the party’s preparations for all the 10 UP legislative assembly by-election seats that the party proposes to contest in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has sent names of leaders to be given responsibility as the in-charges and the appointments will be made once the party high command gives its nod to the proposal.

“Yes, we have sent the names of leaders to be appointed as in-charges to the high command. We hope to get the high command’s approval soon,” said UPCC president Ajay Rai over phone.

UPCC general secretary in-charge organisation, Anil Yadav, also said that the UPCC president has sent the proposal to the high command for approval. He said the party got feedback about the prevailing political situation from the partymen in the 10 district units where the bypoll is to be held, and the names of senior leaders were selected based on the feedback.

As the Congress and the SP will contest the bypoll in alliance, the Grand Old Party’s in-charges will work in coordination with the SP to ensure victory of alliance’s candidates.

About the number of seats that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party may decide to contest, Rai said that senior leaders of the party and the SP were in touch with each other and a decision in this regard will be taken at the top level. The SP held five of the 10 seats to go to the bypoll. The BJP had three seats while its allies, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the NISHAD party, had MLAs on the remaining two seats.

The 10 assembly seats set to go to bypoll are, Katehri (Ambedkara Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhwa (Mirzapur), Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar), Khair (Aligarh), Phoolpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Out of these the BJP had its MLAs in Ghaziabad, Khair, Aligarh and Phoolpur, Prayagraj. The BJP’s ally RLD had Meerapur, Muzaffarnagar seat, while the NISHAD Party had its MLA on the Majhwa seat of Mirzapur.

The by-election is to be held for the 10 UP legislative assembly seats following the resignation of nine MLAs who got elected to Lok Sabha in 2024 Lok Sabha election. SP MLA Irfan Solanki’s disqualification following seven-year conviction has resulted in a bypoll at the Sisamau assembly seat of Kanpur Nagar.

The BJP has also appointed senior leaders as in-charges for all the 10 seats to go to bypoll.