Country changed under PM in last 10 years: Yogi on Modi’s birthday

VARANASI Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hailed Narendra Modi as the “sarathi” (charioteer) of India’s Amrit Kaal” as he extended his wishes to the PM on his 74th birthday. The CM also performed a special puja and havan at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Later, he distributed ‘prasad’, including a 74-kg laddu, on the temple premises, said an official statement. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offering prayers at KV temple in Varanasi on PM Modi’s 74th birthday. (HT photo)

“Under the PM’s leadership, India, once among the most backward nations, has become the fifth-largest economy in just ten years, and is on track to become the third-largest within the next three years,” said Yogi who was in the PM’s Lok Sabha constituency to celebrate the occasion.

The CM highlighted Modi’s tireless efforts and visionary leadership in bringing prosperity to 140 crore Indians, emphasising initiatives like ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. He also launched Swachhata Hi Seva campaign-2024 at the Rudraksha Convention Centre here on Vishwakarma Jayanti (Anant Chaturdashi) which also fell on Tuesday.

Yogi said transformation of Kashi since 2014 is visible to all. “Just as Kashi has undergone a remarkable change, so has Uttar Pradesh and the entire nation,” he said.

“Before 2014, anarchy was at its peak and the country’s security was in danger. There was a complete lack of trust among people for the government. Terrorism, separatism, extremism and Naxalism were at their peak in the country. Corruption defined the then government. The youth were unemployed and businesses were in a disarray,” the CM added.

“India was not among the leading nations in the world back then but stood in the back row. It was unable to fulfill its needs. Forget about connectivity in rural areas, even basic facilities were not available. Governments of that time indulged in extreme appeasement and conspired to prevent the nation from rising to its full potential,” Yogi said.

“We are all fortunate that we have all seen the changing India in the last 10 years. Today, the country has its own infrastructure. There is excellent connectivity of villages along with highways, expressways, waterways and airways. Today there is development, public welfare and respect for faith,” the CM added.

“The temples have been restored and our heritage is receiving the recognition it deserves. Who could have predicted the grandeur of the Prayagraj Kumbh, the construction of a majestic Ram temple in Ayodhya or the removal of Article 370 in Kashmir 10 years ago?,” he said.

“But all this was possible under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. A lot of work has been done in the field of education, health, infrastructure in accordance with the spiritual and cultural identity of Kashi,” Yogi added.

Earlier starting his day, the CM offered prayers to Baba Shri Kaal Bhairav, and then reached KV temple. Later, he visited Rudraksha International Cooperation and Convention Centre.

Talking about realising Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj, he talked about villages. He said historically villages were largely self-sufficient, with minimal reliance on government support. “Now, artisans are receiving the respect, training, stipends, and toolkits they deserve,” he added. He said the campaign started on the PM’s birthday will ensure proper cleanliness in the rural areas of Kashi.

Moreover, the CM also unveiled QR codes installed in 54,000 houses in Bhelupur zone of Varanasi Municipal Corporation, for depositing house and water tax. He directed the Varanasi Nagar Nigam to implement the scheme in the entire city.

He praised the tree plantation campaign by the VNN and said that under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, a record number of saplings had been planted across the state.

By the press of a button, the CM launched the Vidya Shakti Yojana in partnership with IIT-Chennai in 104 council schools of Varanasi, while also inaugurating smart classrooms in 1,143 council schools.

The CM distributed e-vouchers, training certificates and loan cheques to beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. Several dignitaries, including state ministers, public representatives, administrative and police officials of the district were present at the event.