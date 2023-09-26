News / Cities / Lucknow News / Country touching new heights every day under PM Modi: Anupriya Patel

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Sep 27, 2023 05:00 AM IST

The Union MoS gives away appointment letters to 213 newly-recruited candidates, including 49 women, in Rozgar Mela at BHU

Union minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel has said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is touching new heights every day and the youth are getting employment opportunities with speed and transparency.

Union minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel at an event in Varanasi on September 26. (HT photo)
She also said by December 2023, the PM’s vision of giving government jobs to 10 lakh youths will be realised. Patel was addressing a gathering of youths after giving appointment letters to 213 newly-recruited candidates, including 49 women, in Rozgar Mela at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Tuesday.

The Union MoS along with Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA from Rohaniya seat Sunil Patel, postmaster general, Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav and registrar, IIT BHU, Rajan Srivastava inaugurated the event. Through video conferencing, PM Modi handed over more than 51,000 appointment letters to the newly recruited youths in government departments at Rozgar Mela organised at 46 places of the country, including Varanasi.

The event was held in Varanasi under the auspices of the department of posts. Newly-appointed candidates attended the event here from department of posts as well as other departments including CPWD, FCI, education, IIT and various banks.

The newly appointed candidates selected for various posts like principals of Kendriya Vidyalayas, postal assistants, postmasters, bank clerks extended their gratitude to the PM. Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general, Varanasi region, also spoke on the occasion.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023
