Crackdown on LPG black marketing: Raids across Lucknow; man held, 4 cylinders seized from him

In a coordinated crackdown to curb black marketing and streamline LPG distribution, the district administration on Tuesday launched a citywide inspection drive targeting gas agencies, warehouses and delivery systems across urban and rural pockets. In rural areas, a team led by SDM Kumar Saurabh inspected a gas warehouse in Adar Kheda under BKT tehsil to verify stock and compliance. (For representation only)

The enforcement push led to the arrest of a man after four domestic LPG cylinders were seized from his possession on Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Hazratganj, with officials suspecting diversion of subsidised cylinders into the black market.

SHO (Hazratganj) Vikram Singh said the accused, Gaurav Yadav, a resident of TG Hostel in Khadra, was intercepted on MG Marg while transporting the cylinders on a two-wheeler. The recovery was made during a joint inspection drive by district administration teams monitoring LPG distribution.

“A case was lodged at Hazratganj police station under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, which deal with illegal storage, transportation and black marketing of essential goods. The accused was taken into custody and the cylinders were seized as evidence,” the SHO added.

Officials intercepted the two-wheeler carrying the cylinders along Moti Mahal Road. The accused was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for transporting multiple domestic cylinders, triggering suspicion of illegal resale.

Simultaneously, multiple teams conducted inspections across prominent localities including Alambagh, Chowk and Rajajipuram. Officials audited stock registers, booking records and last-mile delivery systems to detect irregularities.

In rural areas, a team led by SDM Kumar Saurabh inspected a gas warehouse in Adar Kheda under BKT tehsil to verify stock and compliance.

The administration’s focus remained on ensuring that LPG cylinders reach consumers on time and that agencies maintain transparent records.

ADM (civil supplies) Jyoti Gautam said strict legal action will follow in all cases of hoarding, diversion or black marketing. “Ensuring uninterrupted and fair LPG supply is a priority. Any attempt to manipulate the system will invite stringent action.”

The district administration indicated that such surprise inspections will continue in the coming weeks.

The ADM said, “On Tuesday, around 31,000 cylinders were distributed.”

Executive director and state head of Indian Oil Corporation (UP) Sanjay Bhandari said: “Around 10.5 lakh bookings were made on Monday and 7.75 lakh cylinders were delivered by gas agencies across the state. On Tuesday, the situation is looking much improved.”