Eight-year-old child raped in Lucknow, accused arrested

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man said to be living as a tenant in the house of the victim, in the Gudamba police station area of the state capital, on Saturday. The accused, identified as Vinod, 24, has been arrested.

“Two days after the abuse, the child complained of discomfort and pain in her private parts on Monday after which her parents took her to a doctor where the parents were told that the child had been raped. A complaint was lodged by the family with the police,” said the Gudamba police, releasing a video statement on the matter.

The child was then admitted to a hospital where her condition was said to be stable, added the official.

A team was formed to investigate the case and arrest the suspect. The accused has been arrested, a case has been filed against him, and an investigation is underway, said the police.