Elderly man’s video about killing stray puppies goes viral; probe on

LUCKNOW: Yet another video of animal cruelty in Lucknow went viral on social media on Saturday, drawing ire from animal activists and police action. A screen grab from the CCTV footage where the elderly is seen carrying the puppies in his both hands (Sourced)

In the viral video dated May 14 , a man is seen picking two puppies from outside his house and taking them inside. After sometime, the man is seen coming out of his house with the puppies in a polythene bag and then taking them away on his scooty.

“The man allegedly first killed the puppies and then dumped them in a well,” said Charu Khare, who gave a written complaint to police against the man identified as Kaushal Kishore Srivastava, a resident of Ashiyana.

“After we saw the video on Saturday, we went to the person’s house to enquire about the matter.His son Rahul Srivastava misbehaved with us while the elderly said he was not well and he did not have any idea about what we were saying,” said Khare, who runs an NGO called Aasra, the helping hand trust based in Lucknow, while requesting to lodge an FIR.

After the video was shared on social media, Lucknow police wrote on its X handle, “SHO Ashiyana is investigating and searching for the accused through CCTV footage. Necessary legal action will be taken after investigation.” However, when contacted, Ashiyana SHO Chatarpal was unavailable to comment.

This is the second such incident of animal brutality in the city. A similar incident was reported in April in which a street dog was beaten, tied to a bike, and dragged for some distance in Gomti Nagar . The footage showing a man and a woman thrashing the dog with a rod had gone viral after which an FIR was registered on April 2.