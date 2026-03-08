Engineer held for stabbing twin sister 40 times in Moradabad

An engineer allegedly stabbed his twin sister more than 40 times at their mother’s home under the Majhola Police Station limits in Moradabad district on Friday, apparently over a dispute related to his relationship, before attacking his mother and fleeing the scene. Police arrested the accused, identified as Hardik, after a brief manhunt. Representational image (Sourced)

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (SP) City Moradabad, confirmed the arrest and said interrogation was underway.

The siblings, both 25, had travelled from Gurugram, Haryana, to their mother Neelima’s rented house in Buddhi Vihar Sector-2 on March 3 to celebrate Holi. They were scheduled to return on Friday when an argument broke out between them, police said. “Hardik allegedly turned on his sister Himshikha with a knife, stabbing her more than 40 times on the neck, face and other parts of the body.”

He then allegedly wrapped the body in a blanket, locked the house from outside and drove to his mother’s workplace to bring her home. When Neelima returned and discovered her daughter’s body, she raised an alarm. Hardik allegedly attacked her with the knife as well before fleeing in his car after neighbours rushed in on hearing screams.

Both were rushed to the district hospital, where Himshikha was declared dead on arrival. Neelima, who sustained injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment.

In her statement to police, Neelima said Hardik had been in a relationship with a girl from another community in Pune and wanted to marry her, but both she and Himshikha had opposed the match. She said her son had been under stress and suffering from depression over the dispute, and his behaviour had changed in recent months.

“Earlier they shared a loving relationship, but his behaviour had suddenly changed. She tried to support him, but he ended up taking her life,” she told police.

Further investigation into the case is in progress.