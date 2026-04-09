Ensure immediate relief to farmers for rain-hit crops: CM

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure immediate relief to farmers whose crops were damaged by unseasonal rain, hailstorm and incidents of fire in various districts, according to an official statement. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

“District magistrates must ensure that assistance is provided to affected farmers in a prompt and transparent manner. Relief camps should be set up wherever required, and mandi samitis should also extend all possible support to farmers,” he said while chairing a high-level meeting.

“It is natural for farmers to feel worried in such adverse circumstances, and the state government stands firmly with them.

“The survey of crop loss and payment of compensation should be swift and transparent,” he added.

He called for effective coordination at the district level among revenue, agriculture, and other departments concerned.

Officials should send reports to the government without delay, so that relief distribution is not held up, he said.

Officials were also instructed to reach out to farmers directly to ensure they receive the benefits of insurance schemes and get the maximum relief.

The chief minister directed revenue department officials to ensure that adequate funds are released to each district immediately from the State Disaster Relief Fund.

In cases of loss of life and livestock due to fire, relief must be provided within 24 hours, he said.

He also instructed that eligible beneficiaries must be covered under the Krishak Durghatna Bima Yojana. The families whose homes have been damaged or destroyed should be provided houses on priority under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, he said.

The chief minister warned that any negligence in relief and rehabilitation work will be unacceptable and accountability of officials concerned will be fixed.