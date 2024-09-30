e-rickshaw protocols: Nod awaited as RTO Lko sends proposal to state govt

The Regional Transport Office of Lucknow has forwarded a proposal to the state government for approval, enlisting suggestions to implement e-rickshaw protocols in the state. In the proposal forwarded over a week ago, the RTO has proposed that e-rickshaws also be subject to traffic and registration regulations like the rest of the vehicles. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Road tax for e-rickshaws

The primary suggestion on the proposal was to impose road tax on the vehicles so that they too have a restriction on where they can operate. “As this rule applies to every other on-road vehicle, and e-rickshaws are currently in the highest number, they too should be under this regulation,” said deputy transport commissioner (DTC), technical, Vijay Kumar.

He said that the RTO is awaiting a response from the government, as all attempts to control the excessive plying of e-rickshaws in the capital city have been unsuccessful.

Further, he said that the proposal outlined more suggestions, advising that the colour-coding system implemented by the RTO and the Lucknow Traffic Police be strictly implemented.

“It is a problem of enforcement in Lucknow,” said assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) Sanjay Jha. “Several plans to curb e-rickshaws have been discussed at the RTO level, but none of them were adequately enforced,” he said. “The colour-coding system was announced and then abandoned - most e-rickshaws are without the colour tag and do not adhere to the areas assigned to them,” he said.

Over 55,000 e-rickshaws are registered in Lucknow, and a majority of them are on-road. “Since they are not issued permits by the transport office, and the ones announced are not being implemented, e-rickshaws operate unchecked, causing problems for other commuters,” said Kumar.

“We have also proposed that drivers without licenses and other registration paperwork be removed from the streets altogether and their vehicle seized, so as to bring down the total number in the city,” he said, adding that there are talks of determining a fitness age for e-rickshaws, but this is yet to materialise.

Additionally, the proposal also reiterated designated e-rickshaw stands, specific routes and other rules already announced by the RTO and Traffic Police.

Proposal approval to bring e-rickshaws in line

According to Jha, the primary problem with e-rickshaws operating unchecked is poor enforcement of regulations. “Both the RTO and the Traffic police are at fault, as are the citizens who drive or own e-rickshaws,” he said. “One owner will often own 20 -30 e-rickshaws and have them plying across the city, whereas one normally requires documentation to run a business of passenger vehicles,” he explained.

“We are expecting a response from the state government in another week - imposing road tax on e-rickshaws will make it difficult for them to operate freely in the city,” said DTC Kumar, overseeing the approval process.

“The main reason why there are so many of these three-wheelers is because they are inexpensive to own and can be operated sans regulations. If this changes, it might reflect on the streets of Lucknow.