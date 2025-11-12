Exit polls a ploy to demoralise opposition parties: Akhilesh

Claiming that the INDIA bloc will win the Bihar assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the exit polls were a ploy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to demoralise opposition parties. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing the press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT)

Addressing a press conference after the state executive meeting at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh said, “It is true, and we must accept that the BJP is manipulating everything as part of its strategy. Survey agencies do not reveal their actual sample size. These agencies did the same thing during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections; they gave us just one or two seats, and you all know the results. The then Farrukhabad district magistrate changed the result, or else we would have won more seats.”

“These exit polls are part of the BJP’s strategy to demoralise the opposition parties. We all saw what happened in Chandigarh. I would like to repeat that the INDIA bloc is winning, and Bihar is going to get a young chief minister,” he added.

On the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Akhilesh said that the party has established ‘PDA Prahari’ to ensure that every vote in the state is counted and that no vote of the general public or Samajwadi Party supporters is rejected.

“The BJP wants the opposition and the public to remain entangled in SIR, BLOs, and voter lists, so that no one notices the government’s failures,” he alleged.

“Government officials are busy securing votes for the BJP while its members roam freely. These officials are harassing the public and trying to prevent opposition supporters from voting. To expose the BJP’s conspiracies and ensure every vote is cast, we have created ‘PDA Prahari’ to provide updates from time to time. The Samajwadi Party will complain to the Election Commission and expose the officials’ shortcomings. We hope the Election Commission will support us and act impartially,” the SP chief said.

When asked whether the SP would issue a helpline number for reporting irregularities during the SIR, Akhilesh replied, “The Samajwadi Party office is working on this. Our organisation, MLAs, frontal organisations, district presidents, and working committee members are all trying to get the voter lists corrected. Everyone must take SIR seriously and ensure that every vote is cast.”