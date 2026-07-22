File a better reply in DA case against Rahul Gandhi: Allahabad HC directs CBI

Not satisfied with the counter affidavit (reply) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed it to file a better reply in compliance with the court’s May 12 order so that it could understand the progress of the investigation into the allegations levelled by a BJP worker against the Congress leader. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. (HT file)

A division bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Brij Raj Singh passed the order on July 20 after hearing a petition filed by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir. The order was uploaded to the high court’s website on Tuesday.

The court also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to do the needful strictly in accordance with law inasmuch as if any misdeed or illegal act has been noticed by the ED, they may not be helpless in proceeding further by following the due procedure of law.

“It is expected that if the complaint of the petitioner has been received (by ED and CBI) the allegations of the complaints may be verified as per law. It is needless to say that the C.B.I. or E.D. may take appropriate steps which are permissible under the law,” the court had said in its May 12 order. On July 20, as per the court’s order, counsel for the CBI and the ED filed their counter affidavits.

“The counter affidavit of CBI does not appear to be a counter affidavit in terms of earlier order. Even we are unable to understand about the progress of the investigation done by the CBI Therefore, on the next date the counter affidavit of CBI shall be filed in terms of earlier order and the deponent of that counter affidavit would be Joint Director / Head of Zone, ACHQ Zone, CBI, New Delhi. In such counter affidavit the further progress, if any, may be indicated categorically so that the Court could understand about the progress of the investigation” the court directed.

The counsel for the Union of India requested for and were granted four weeks’ time to file a detailed counter affidavit on behalf of the opposite parties.

“S.B. Pandey, Deputy Solicitor General of India, may seek specific comments on the applications being filed by the petitioner in person today and may apprise the Court as to whether the appropriate/ competent authority is willing to take any appropriate steps on the prayers of the petitioner made in the aforesaid applications,” the court directed.

“Sri Pandey may file reply to the aforesaid applications also. Being the Deputy Solicitor General of India, he may contact the concerning authorities regarding the prayers so prayed by the petitioner in the aforesaid applications,” the court ordered.

“We have heard this case at substantial length, therefore, on the next date this petition may be listed as part-heard to this Bench. List this case on 20.8.2026 after taking appropriate order from Hon’ble the Chief Justice for constituting the Bench. This case may be taken up immediately after lunch in the Chamber,” the court ordered.

“After allotting the application numbers to the applications filed today, the record shall be kept in sealed cover within the safe custody of Senior Registrar of this Court,” it directed.