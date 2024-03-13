Firing on IIIT-A campus: Murder attempt charge invoked in FIR

The airport police station here on Tuesday lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged attack on a student on the campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Allahabad on Saturday. (For representation)

Aniket Jat, 20, a student of IIIT-Jabalpur, received a gunshot wound when the shot was fired.

Attempt to murder and charges under other sections of the IPC were invoked in the FIR that came after the IIIT administration lodged a complaint against the incident on Tuesday, said station house officer Arun Kumar Singh.

As per reports, an inter-IIIT sports meet was underway on the IIIT-A campus in Jhalwa area in which students from 22 IIITs were participating. Aniket was here for the sports meet.

On Saturday, during a volleyball match between teams from Vadodara and Surat, people in the audience reported hearing cracker explosion-like noise. Soon, Aniket, who was in the audience, was found bleeding due to an injury to one of his thighs. Aniket was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors referred him to SRN hospital. Police officials said CCTV footage were being scanned and other students were being questioned to identify the person who had brought a firearm to the campus.