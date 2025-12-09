Flight ops at Lucknow Airport improve slightly; IndiGo cancels seven more flights

Though flight operations at Lucknow Airport saw partial relief on Monday, normalcy is still distant, with IndiGo cancelling seven scheduled flights. Passenger counters appeared less crowded than in recent days, yet many travellers reported that their flights had been rescheduled, some by several hours and others by entire days. Passengers at the IndiGo counter in Lucknow Airport (Ashfaq Ali/HH)

The cancelled flight routes are Kochi (6E-435) at 16:50, Ahmedabad (6E-6968) at 18:30, Delhi (6E-6615) at 19:20, Chandigarh (6E-6552) at 20:30, Bengaluru (6E-6354) 20:45, Mumbai (6E-5201) at 21:40 and Hyderabad (6E-6166) at 21:55.

Passengers said IndiGo has been rebooking many affected travellers on next-day flights. One flyer, whose journey was originally scheduled late Monday night, said their ticket was abruptly shifted to an early-evening departure instead.

Despite the ongoing disruptions, airport activity appeared “somewhat normal” compared with the chaos observed over the past three days.

Radhika Awasthi of Lucknow, who was travelling to Mauritius, said her connecting flight from Bengaluru remained confirmed, but her Lucknow–Bengaluru leg was “showing cancelled.” She added that airport authorities offered no clear assistance.

Anjum Pasha, travelling from Bengaluru, expressed frustration after being stuck in Lucknow for five days. “We are stranded here for the last two days; even hotel prices have shot up fivefold,” she said.

Shyam Lal Kanojia, heading to Dubai, said his December 6 flight was cancelled and then rescheduled for December 8. He remained unsure about the connecting city but confirmed that his onward journey to Dubai was still scheduled.

In contrast, Sagir, another Lucknow resident travelling to Singapore via Delhi, said IndiGo had been helpful in his case. “My flight was scheduled for tonight, but they rescheduled it to a daytime departure. The staff assisted me well,” he said.