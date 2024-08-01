For better marketing, Bijnor SHG products come under ‘Vidur’ brand

BIJNOR More than 2.30 lakh women and girls associated with over 21,000 self help groups ( SHGs) of this district have linked their more than 36 products with a common “Vidur” brand to develop an affinity with the district’s mythological and historical identity and make a strong presence in the market. Women showing tailored soft toys. (HT)

Bijnor is the first such district in the region where SHGs’ range of products ( 40 products) are being sold under a common “ Vidur” brand, with a plan is to bring more products under it in coming days.

Divisional commissioner of Moradabad Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, “ The idea of developing a common brand for SHG products was discussed in a meeting of officials three years ago and a team of Bijnor district officials worked hard to transform it into a reality. Their efforts have started showing result as different products of SHGs are competing with big brands in the market under aegis of “Vidur brand”, said Singh.

Chief development officer of Bijnor, Purn Bora explained that “ the Vidur brand initiative was formulated as part of NRLM(National Rural Livelihood Mission) and the idea was to leverage collective strength and quality production of SHGs to establish a recognizable brand in local and potentially wider markets” .

Bijnor is associated with Mahabharat and Mahatma Vidur was the first prime minister in the court of Hastinapur Kingdom. He stayed in Bijnor and a place called “ Vidur Kuti” is claimed to be his home. It has been developed as a pilgrimage in the past few years.

Therefore, Mahatma Vidur’s name gives a historic significance and recognition to the district and “ Vidur” brand fosters an emotional and religious affinity with the district and its people.

Govind Sharma, district manager of rural development mission, shared that products under the “Vidur” brand typically included various handcrafted items, agricultural produce, food products, textiles and other locally made goods.

These products are often traditional and reflect local craftsmanship and skills of SHG members.

“ SHGs involved in the “Vidur” brand initiative undergo training and capacity building to ensure product quality meets market standards,” he claimed.

Women and girls of rural area, who mostly hail from economically weaker section, make these products and a common brand name helps in differentiating their products from generic products and enhances market appeal.

Forty Vidur outlets have also been established to sell these branded products and these outlets are strategically located in urban and rural areas to maximize accessibility for consumers and to facilitate sales of SHG-produced goods.

The impact of these efforts may be seen in improving financial stability of women and in their zeal to show that “ hum kisi se kam nahi”.

SHGs havenot included sanitary pads “Sakhi Suraksha” in the common brand name because Mahatma Vidur’s name also has religious significance.

A visit to a few SHGs gives an insight how these efforts are turning rural women’s dreams of becoming self-reliant into reality. They are manufacturing sanitary pads, brooms, operating heavy machines of THR ( take home ration) plants, making soft toys and producing kitchen masala, vermi compost and natural pesticides. Very few of them are educated but they know how to rotate their wheel of fortune by putting their maximum efforts in their small ventures.

Hariyali Ajeevika Swayam Sahayta Samooh

Village- Hardaspur Garhi

Monica Choadhary of Hardaspur Garhi village had a comfortable life with good earnings from her beauty parlour. She came in contact with a few members of self help groups and decided to do something for welfare of women. Presently she heads “ Gram Sangthan” which has a group of 12 SHGs with 125 members. Monica and her team manufacture sanitary pads with the brand name “ Sakhi Suraksha”, using advanced machines and trying to break the social taboo because women, especially in rural areas, still hesitate to talk about menstrual hygiene. She and her husband Rajeev Chaudhary organise meetings at different levels, including schools, to sensitised women and girls about menstrual hygiene.

Siddh Organic

Village- Jalalpur Hasna

Jyoti Chahal did her MA, BEd and B com and worked in some private organisations. But she left her job and started Siddh Organic in Jalalpur Hasna village after joining a self help group. She installed grinders at her house and started preparing different spices with the help of village women. She also has established a vermi compost enclosure and also manufacture natural pesticides. Farmers are being benefited with her venture

Ma Sunaina Prerna Mahila Micro Enterprise

Hajrat Nagar

Bhavna Devi, alongwith Deepa Dutt and other women colleagues runs this THR ( Take Home Ration) plant in Hajrat Nagar of Noorpur area. More than 20 women work in this plant which manufactures nutritious food for malnourished children and pregnent women.

Presently they manufacture and supply this food in 578 Aanganwari centres of Jaleelpur and Noorpur blocks. The plant produces and supplies ration of more than ₹50 lakh every month.

Khushi Swayam Sahayta Samooh

Village- Kunda Khurd

Here Babeeta and her fellow women manufacture different types of brooms. They are all dalits and members of a self help group. Additional income from broom-making has given them financial stability.

Mahatma Vidur Soft Toys Mahila Utpadak Samooh

Village- Kalakheri

Meenakshi, Jyoti and Niharika of this self help group said they found soft toy making different and interesting and decided to stitch beautiful teddy bears, Micky mouse, elephants, monkeys etc .

Block mission manager Gulnaz said that the products were being sold under ‘ Vidur Brand’ in local markets and they kept on improving design and drawings of their soft toys as per advice from different gift shops.