Thu, Aug 07, 2025
For us, ‘G’ means ‘Gareeb’: Akhilesh on “PDA Pathshala” row

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 08:26 pm IST

CM recently criticised SP’s “PDA Pathshala”, calling it an attempt to dismantle the education system

Reacting to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks on “PDA Pathshala”, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the “CM might have studied ‘G’ for ‘Gadha’ (donkey), but for us the letter stands for ‘Gareeb’ (poor)”.

PDA Pathshala is a campaign launched by SP workers in protest against the UP government’s school pairing policy. (HT file)
“The kids who go to these primary schools are from poor families. Maybe for BJP people, ‘G’ stands for Gadha (donkey),” the SP chief said while speaking to the media in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, the CM criticised the SP’s “PDA Pathshala”, calling it an attempt to dismantle the education system. “Respected Kalyan Singh taught children ‘G for Ganpati’, but the SP government taught them ‘G for ‘Gadha’ (donkey)’.”

“The SP government weakened the very foundation of education, whereas the current dispensation is establishing modern centres of learning such as Atal Residential Schools,” Yogi had said.

The PDA Pathshala is a campaign launched by SP workers in protest against the Uttar Pradesh government’s school pairing policy. PDA stands for Pichda or Backward, Dalit and Alpsankhyak or minorities.

After several cases against the SP workers in various districts, another FIR was registered against SP leader Pooja Shukla in Bakshi Ka Talab area of Lucknow in connection with the “PDA Pathshala”.

