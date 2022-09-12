Four arrested, one detained for gang-raping 15-yr-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri: Four people were arrested while another man was detained for questioning for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night and the survivor was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh on Sunday told reporters that the girl’s brother lodged a police complaint naming five persons of the same village, four of whom have been arrested.

“The report about rape of a girl in Mohammadi police station area was received late on Saturday night,” Singh said. “Acting swiftly, the girl was rushed to the district hospital for medical examination and treatment.”

The girl in her statement before the magistrate identified four of the five accused, all in their 20s, in the case, Singh said, adding that the four were simultaneously arrested while questioning of the fifth accused was underway.

Based on the complaint from the survivor’s brother, a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the five. The complaint alleged that the girl had gone to serve food to her grandmother, who lived at some distance from the survivor’s family, on Saturday night when the five accused dragged her to a sugarcane field nearby and allegedly raped her, police said.

When the girl’s mother and sister reached the field while searching for her, the accused fled the spot.

“A case under Section 376DA (Punishment for gang rape on woman under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been lodged against the five accused,” Mohammadi kotwali police in-charge Ambar Singh told HT.