Four arrested, one detained for gang-raping 15-yr-old girl in Uttar Pradesh
Additional superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh on Sunday told reporters that the girl’s brother lodged a police complaint naming five persons of the same village, four of whom have been arrested.
Lakhimpur Kheri: Four people were arrested while another man was detained for questioning for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said on Sunday.
According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night and the survivor was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow.
Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh on Sunday told reporters that the girl’s brother lodged a police complaint naming five persons of the same village, four of whom have been arrested.
“The report about rape of a girl in Mohammadi police station area was received late on Saturday night,” Singh said. “Acting swiftly, the girl was rushed to the district hospital for medical examination and treatment.”
The girl in her statement before the magistrate identified four of the five accused, all in their 20s, in the case, Singh said, adding that the four were simultaneously arrested while questioning of the fifth accused was underway.
Based on the complaint from the survivor’s brother, a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the five. The complaint alleged that the girl had gone to serve food to her grandmother, who lived at some distance from the survivor’s family, on Saturday night when the five accused dragged her to a sugarcane field nearby and allegedly raped her, police said.
When the girl’s mother and sister reached the field while searching for her, the accused fled the spot.
“A case under Section 376DA (Punishment for gang rape on woman under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been lodged against the five accused,” Mohammadi kotwali police in-charge Ambar Singh told HT.
-
WR saves energy worth ₹1.5-cr in four months using solar energy
Mumbai: As part of the plan by Indian Railways to generate solar energy to meet all its energy consumption requirements, the Western Railway has saved more than ₹ 1.5 crore in the last four months by using solar energy. In the year 2021- 2022, WR achieved monetary savings of ₹3 crore.
-
Ajit Pawar walks out of NCP national convention
Mumbai: In a dramatic turn of events at the national convention of the Nationalist Congress Party in Delhi, where party president Sharad Pawar was in attendance, his nephew and leader of the opposition Ajit Pawar left the dais when Maharashtra president Jayant Patil was delivering a speech. Ajit Pawar told reporters that he would speak in Maharashtra. The party workers gathered at the Talkatora stadium were demanding Ajit Pawar to come for the address.
-
Senior citizens enjoy, dance at Grandparents’ Day celebrations
On the occasion of Grandparents' Day on Sunday, a young team of Motivagers Club, Lucknow organised a special programme at a restaurant in Gomti Nagar to felicitate the senior citizens of the city. Club's founding members Astha Singh and Rachit Singh along with the volunteers Akarshika and Saumya, welcomed the senior citizens on this special day by giving handmade cards with heart warming messages written on it.
-
Ludhiana | Police provide free medicines to 25 thalassemia patients
Punjab police Saanjh Kendra employees, with the support of NGO Zindagi Live Foundation, provided free medicines to 35 thalassemia patients at Manavata Dham, Haibowal Kalan, on Sunday. In-charge of district Saanjh Kendra Ashwani Kumar said that Punjab police always took initiative to serve people and society. President of Zindagi Live Foundation Rajesh Kapoor said the NGO has been working for the betterment of thalassemia patients for the past 12 years.
-
Prayagraj: Police crack trader loot case, two held
Shahganj police on Saturday cracked the sensational loot and assault incident with a trader in Sabzi Mandi area. The fruit trader Mohd Ansar aka Pehalwan was assaulted by two miscreants while he was at his house in dense locality of Sabzi Mandi area on September 7. One Mohd Adnan is neighbour of the victim Mohd Ansar and runs a bangle shop. To take revenge, Adnan and his accomplice Tauheed planned to attack Ansar at his house.
