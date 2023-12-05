Four held, sent to jail for farmer’s murder in U.P.’s Bijnor

Police on Tuesday arrested three more accused in a farmer’s murder committed at Kuankhera village in Bijnor district on Sunday. A police force has also been deployed in the village. Main accused Bhupendra Singh, who owns 100-acre land in the village, was arrested on Monday, police said. Govind, 23, had died on the spot while his father Gurdeep Singh, 60, and elder brother Amreek, 25, sustained bullet injuries after one Bhupendra Singh opened fire on them over felling of some trees. (For Representation)

Govind, 23, had died on the spot while his father Gurdeep Singh, 60, and elder brother Amreek, 25, sustained bullet injuries after Bhupendra Singh opened fire on them over felling of some trees on Sunday evening.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Besides the main accused, three other accused identified as Gyan Singh, Jeevan Singh and Gurjat Singh had been sent to jail, said Ravi, the PRO to Bijnor SP.

A case of murder was registered against them with Badhapur police station on the complaint of deceased farmer’s family, he added. As per the SP’s PRO, the farmhouse of Bhupendra Singh Gurdeep’s farmland are adjacent. There was an altercation between them over felling some trees on which both claimed their possession.

In a fit of rage, Bhupendra Singh allegedly opened fire and killed Gurdeep’s son Govind. Gurdeep and his other son Amreek were injured in the firing.

They were first admitted to a hospital in Bijnor and later referred to Meerut Medical College Hospital. Their condition was stated to be stable, the SP’s PRO said. Meanwhile, the last rites of Govind were performed amid tight security and in presence of senior officials on Monday evening.