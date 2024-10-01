Frequent strikes give a bad name to legal profession: Allahabad HC

Observing that the culture of frequent strikes gives a bad name to legal profession, the Allahabad high court has directed all the district judges of Uttar Pradesh to not circulate any resolution for strike calls passed by the Bar Associations in the respective district judgeships (district courts). The court in its order dated September 25 directed to list the case again on October 22. (For Representation)

A division bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Gautam Chowdhary passed this order when it was brought to its notice that members of the bar associations are routinely passing resolutions calling for strikes and thereafter the district judge circulates resolution of strike to all of the judges.

As a result, most of the courts stop working leaving the litigants in lurch not knowing as to what is happening. In addition to it, the court expressed hope and trust that lawyers in the district courts would follow the resolution of the state bar council to hold a condolence meeting at 3:30 p.m. so that the entire day’s work is not obstructed.

“We are at a loss to understand as to why only in the state of Uttar Pradesh the lawyers have to call condolence meet at 10:00 a.m. and thereby obstruct the court working for the whole day. The judiciary is already facing backlog of huge cases for disposal and any further delay caused due to strike or condolence is wholly uncalled for,” the court said.

During the court proceedings, KR Chitra, advocate on record before the Supreme Court who appeared to assist the court in the present matter, said occasionally she appeared before the district judgeship at Gautam Buddh Nagar and was often being harassed on account of frequent strike calls made by the lawyers in the court.

She alleged that unfortunately some of the advocates were indulging in activities other than what was expected of them, at the cost of their professional duties, as a result of which the reputation of legal profession itself was being harmed.

Expressing concern over her submission, the court reiterated it is high time for the lawyers to introspect their act of calling strikes and restore the faith of common citizens and the lawyers regain their glory of the noble profession.

“We are conscious that most of lawyers throughout the districts are opposing the idea of strikes, and it is a handful of lawyers who at the drop of the hat, resort to strike in utter disregard of the law declared by the Supreme Court”, the court said.

