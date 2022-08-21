Ganga in spate, people forced to shift to higher ground
People in the low-lying areas of Varanasi are being forced to migrate to safer places with the Ganga flowing just shy of the danger mark (1
People in the low-lying areas of Varanasi are being forced to migrate to safer places with the Ganga flowing just shy of the danger mark (1.962 meters).
Namo Ghat, Assi Ghat are submerged and the famed Ganga Arti too has been moved to higher ground.
The increased water level has hit those who solely depend upon the river to earn their livelihood. The district administration has sounded an alert and has established flood chowkis in the area in order to cater to the needs of the people who have moved from low-lying areas.
“So far, the water level in the Ganga has been recorded at 69.3 meters against the danger level of 71.262 meters. We have made all necessary arrangements for people who migrated from low-lying areas,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.
According to the district administration’s records, there are more than two dozen localities including Nakhighat, Maruti Nagar, Saraiyyan, Dhelwariya, Purana Pull, Chauka Ghat, Bagwa Nala and Selputri temple that are affected due to floods. People here say they don’t have any other option than to move to safer places.
“We are left with no other option than to move. The water level here is on the rise and district administration seems to be least bothered in giving any help to the families that are left to fend for themselves,” said Sunil Sonkar, who hails from Sajatpura, one of the affected localities.
The district magistrate, however, said that the district administration has set up some 40 Raen Baseras to accommodate the people who have moved from low-lying areas. “We have also started making announcements in the affected areas, asking people to migrate to the safe places,” he said.
He also directed the departments concerned to provide boats to people to help them carry their household goods to safer places. He said the administration has also made arrangements to distribute food material to the affected families.
-
Young urged to learn Atal’s political qualities on former PM’s death anniversary
Kanpur BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri has pledged support to the proposed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Research Center at the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur. He said that the government would offer whatever assistance this research centre required. He said that Atal ji's life offers a wealth of lessons. Students will discover more about Atal ji's work ethics, ideals, values, and morals if they research his life and career. Pro vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Awasthi also urged the need for a research centre in honour of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
-
WhatsApp terror threats send Mumbai police in overdrive; 1 detained
Mumbai: The police on Saturday tracked a barber from Virar, and detained him for questioning after several WhatsApp messages were received on the Mumbai Traffic Control Room number late on Friday night, warning of a 26/11 like terror strike in the city. Prime Facie, said the phone number from which the threats were issued, Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, had a Pakistan series sim card. The person also claimed to be from Pakistan.
-
Fraud uses BEST GM’s DP, texts employees to extort hefty amounts
Mumbai: The employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport were in for a surprise after they received a 'friendly text' from their general manager Lokesh Chandra. After a few exchanges, the employees would realise that it is an attempt by a fraud to extort hefty amounts. Upon learning what's transpired, Lokesh Chandra has registered a complaint at Colaba police station against an unknown person for impersonating and conning people.
-
U.P. at first place in water testing by women in rural areas
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh had achieved the first place in water sample testing by women in rural areas, officials said. “In 20,756 villages, U.P. women completed testing of 11, 97, 890 water samples. In the test done with the field test kit, 69,279 water samples were found to be contaminated. The Jal Shakti department has already taken the necessary action at 12,919 places,” officials said.
-
Waseem Amrohi: I’m more than happy to try direction and acting in one go
Learning everything on the way in Amrohi's two-decade long career, UPite Waseem Amrohi feels that now he has reached a stage when he can surely direct a feature film and plunge into acting as well. Having a close connect with Lucknow, he is scheduled to direct his feature film here. Amrohi has produced seven songs. Amrohi has been to city multiple times.
