Ganga in spate, people forced to shift to higher ground

People in the low-lying areas of Varanasi are being forced to migrate to safer places with the Ganga flowing just shy of the danger mark (1.962 meters).

Namo Ghat, Assi Ghat are submerged and the famed Ganga Arti too has been moved to higher ground.

The increased water level has hit those who solely depend upon the river to earn their livelihood. The district administration has sounded an alert and has established flood chowkis in the area in order to cater to the needs of the people who have moved from low-lying areas.

“So far, the water level in the Ganga has been recorded at 69.3 meters against the danger level of 71.262 meters. We have made all necessary arrangements for people who migrated from low-lying areas,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.

According to the district administration’s records, there are more than two dozen localities including Nakhighat, Maruti Nagar, Saraiyyan, Dhelwariya, Purana Pull, Chauka Ghat, Bagwa Nala and Selputri temple that are affected due to floods. People here say they don’t have any other option than to move to safer places.

“We are left with no other option than to move. The water level here is on the rise and district administration seems to be least bothered in giving any help to the families that are left to fend for themselves,” said Sunil Sonkar, who hails from Sajatpura, one of the affected localities.

The district magistrate, however, said that the district administration has set up some 40 Raen Baseras to accommodate the people who have moved from low-lying areas. “We have also started making announcements in the affected areas, asking people to migrate to the safe places,” he said.

He also directed the departments concerned to provide boats to people to help them carry their household goods to safer places. He said the administration has also made arrangements to distribute food material to the affected families.