‘Gorakhpur-Panipat Expressway’ in the works, likely to be 750 km long

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was exploring the possibility to build one of the longest expressways in the country that would connect Gorakhpur with Panipat in Haryana and pass through 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. (For representation)

NHAI, which is said to have received the UP government’s consent, has initiated the exercise to ready a proposal for a 750-km-long expressway that will connect Gorakhpur with districts of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. This will be the third expressway in Gorakhpur.

NHAI project director Lalit Pratap Pal said earlier a detailed project report (DPR) was readied for an expressway between Gorakhpur and Shamli, which was now extended up to Panipat.

He said the proposed route was more than twice the length of the Purvanchal Expressway, which is 340.9-km-long, and that the Union government and the U.P. state government would be providing budgetary support to the proposal.

Officials said the earlier proposed Shamli Expressway was to originate from Campierganj and Pipighanj in north of Gorakhpur district but the new proposal pitches for the originating point in the southern part of the district for better connectivity to the Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway and Link Expressway.

The proposed construction would connect Gorakhpur with Siddharth Nagar, Balrampur, Bahraich, Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Badaun, Rampur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sambhal, Bijnor, Amroha, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in U.P.