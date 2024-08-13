HC adjourns hearing in Krishna Janmabhoomi, Shahi Eidgah case

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Monday adjourned the hearing of all suits pertaining to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute of Mathura district. The Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura is alleged to have been built after demolition of a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. (File photo of HC building)

After hearing the parties concerned, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain adjourned hearing in the case.

On August 1, the high court had rejected the application of the Muslim side challenging maintainability of suits seeking restoration of Lord Krishna temple at the place where the Shahi Eidgah Masjid exists.

The court had said that suits filed by Hindu plaintiffs are not barred by any law including Places of Worship Act, which bars conversion of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947. The Muslim side had moved the applications under order 7 Rule 11 of the CPC.

The suits have been filed for possession after removal of structure of Shahi Eidgah Masjid as well as for restoration of temple and for permanent injunction.

The Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura is alleged to have been built after demolition of a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. In May 2023, the high court had transferred all the 18 suits pending before the Mathura court to itself, which were related to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah title dispute case. The order is awaited in the case.