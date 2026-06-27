Heatwave alert for now; monsoon likely to enter UP in 3-4 days

Heatwave conditions prevailed in Uttar Pradesh capital and many other districts of the state on Saturday even as regional meteorological centre, Lucknow, issued an orange alert for heatwave in 11 districts. Rainfall is expected to commence in Uttar Pradesh on June 30. (For Representation)

These districts include Pratapgarh, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya and surrounding areas.

In the state capital, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 41.9 and 29.5 degrees Celsius respectively. However, the maximum temperature felt like 45 degrees, said an official. The relative humidity was high at 70%. On Saturday night, sky in Lucknow turned overcast and parts of the state capital experienced light rain.

However, heatwave is likely to continue across the state until June 30. Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to enter Uttar Pradesh within the next 3 to 4 days and advance rapidly thereafter.

A new spell of rainfall is expected to commence on June 30, followed by a progressive increase in precipitation, raising the likelihood of good rainfall across the state in the early phase of July, said the Met department.

Besides Lucknow, heatwave conditions also prevailed in Hardoi, Kanpur, Banda, Bahraich, Ballia, Sultanpur, Sonbhadra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Jhansi, Bijnor, Moradabad, Fatehpur, and Farrukhabad. Meanwhile, Lakhimpur Kheri, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Ghazipur experienced severe heatwave.

Prayagraj and Agra sweated at 43.2 degrees Celsius, Kanpur IAF, Banda, Fatehgarh and Fatehpur braced 42.6, Varanasi (BHU) 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Sunday’s forecast for Lucknow is mainly clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 42 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively. Heatwave conditions are very likely during the daytime.

Weather is most likely to be dry over west UP and rain/thundershower is very likely at isolated places over east UP. Heatwave is very likely at isolated places over both west and east UP. Thunderstorm/lightning accompanied by gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over east UP.

A yellow alert indicating a probability of heatwave conditions has been issued for 50 districts, including Lucknow, Unnao, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur city, Rae Bareli, Ambedkar Nagar, Banda, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Rampur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and surrounding areas.

There is a yellow alert of high probability for gusty winds accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning in the following areas: Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti and adjoining areas.