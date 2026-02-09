Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    High-voltage cable claims 15-year-old’s life in Lucknow’s Bijnor

    Police said Saurabh, 15, on the roof of his house when a short circuit occurred in an 11,000-volt power line passing close to the house

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 5:22 AM IST
    By HT Correspondents, LUCKNOW
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A Class 6 student died after coming into contact with a high-voltage power line in Bijnor near here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

    (For representation)
    (For representation)

    The incident occurred around 1 pm in Ayodhyapuri Phase-3 when Saurabh, the youngest son of one Ravindra Kumar, went to the rooftop of his house to bathe. Police said Saurabh, 15, was standing near a steel grille fixed on the roof when a short circuit occurred in an 11,000-volt power line passing close to the house. The live wires reportedly snapped and touched the grille, electrocuting the boy on the spot.

    Family members rushed Saurabh to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

    At the time of the incident, Ravindra Kumar, a wage worker, was in Prayagraj. His other family members were present at home. Saurabh studied at a nearby school.

    Bijnor station house officer Kapil Gautam said police have initiated an inquiry. “The family has expressed reluctance to conduct a post-mortem. They are being counselled, and further action will be taken as per their decision,” he said.

    Meanwhile, residents alleged that repeated complaints about the unsafe positioning of high-tension lines in the densely populated area were ignored.

    Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration chief engineer (Amausi zone) Mehfooz Alam said an inquiry would be conducted into the incident.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Lucknow News/High-voltage Cable Claims 15-year-old’s Life In Lucknow’s Bijnor
    News/Cities/Lucknow News/High-voltage Cable Claims 15-year-old’s Life In Lucknow’s Bijnor
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes