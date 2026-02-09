High-voltage cable claims 15-year-old’s life in Lucknow’s Bijnor

A Class 6 student died after coming into contact with a high-voltage power line in Bijnor near here on Sunday afternoon, police said. (For representation)

The incident occurred around 1 pm in Ayodhyapuri Phase-3 when Saurabh, the youngest son of one Ravindra Kumar, went to the rooftop of his house to bathe. Police said Saurabh, 15, was standing near a steel grille fixed on the roof when a short circuit occurred in an 11,000-volt power line passing close to the house. The live wires reportedly snapped and touched the grille, electrocuting the boy on the spot.

Family members rushed Saurabh to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

At the time of the incident, Ravindra Kumar, a wage worker, was in Prayagraj. His other family members were present at home. Saurabh studied at a nearby school.

Bijnor station house officer Kapil Gautam said police have initiated an inquiry. “The family has expressed reluctance to conduct a post-mortem. They are being counselled, and further action will be taken as per their decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents alleged that repeated complaints about the unsafe positioning of high-tension lines in the densely populated area were ignored.

Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration chief engineer (Amausi zone) Mehfooz Alam said an inquiry would be conducted into the incident.