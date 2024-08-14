How Lucknow plans to mark 78th Independence Day

The 78th Independence Day promises to be an event-filled day for Lucknow, which gears up for grand celebrations on Thursday. Lucknow Vidhan Sabha shines in full glory(Deepak Gupta/Mushtaq Khan/HT)

City to pause for national anthem

The special day will begin on a patriotic note. At 9.15 am, the city will come to a standstill for 52 seconds when the broadcast of the national anthem takes place. Traffic signals at all intersections will turn red. District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said, “Following the flag-hoisting by chief minster Yogi Adityanath the national anthem will be broadcast city-wide. LED screens have been installed at various places in the city for the purpose.”

For art-lovers and thrill-seekers

Also, many events and celebrations are scheduled to be held across the city. While some multiplexes will showcase free movie screenings, shopping malls are offering discounts. If you find a poet, storyteller or performer in you, then the stage is set for you to connect with art lovers during a free open mic event to be presented by Antarmanch at Antarmann studio in the afternoon, when voices will unite to speak on the theme of Independence.

Virtual outdoor events, including running events (1km to 21km categories) and a cyclothon (from 5 km to 100 km categories) will be held from August 15-18.

A group of professional cyclists will be on Freedom Ride, which will start from 1090 Crossing and end at Rumi Darwaza.

Lucknow College of Arts’s Photographic Society will be organising a photo-walk at Residency Thursday evening.

For the shopper in you

Malls and markets are likely to be the biggest draw as huge discounts on electronics, apparels, food items and others are on offer.

“On electronics, there is up to 50% off. Buyers will get flat 50% off on select fashion brands. If you’ve shopped more than ₹1.50 lakh-worth products from electronics brands, you will get an assured gold coin. There will be a caricature event. You will get a free flag tattoo throughout the day,” said Sanjiv Sarin of Phoenix Palassio.

Palassio all set for the I-Day

A unity Carnival awaits the city folks, “The event will be about activities like whats’ in the box, balancing ball and many more. Not only this across stores at the mall are offering huge discounts for the customers to make the day of freedom more special,” informed Yogendra Arya of Crown Mall.

Freedom for foodies

Food joints in the city have chalked out some mouthwatering platters and menus for the patrons who plan to end the day with a family dinner.

Prep for I-Day celebrations(Mushtaq Khan/HT)

Chef Nittin Mohan said: “We, at Pack N Chew, have come up with Culinary Freedom Fiesta where you get to choose your cuisine and ingredients, and we will craft it for you. The once-in-a-lifetime experience will be on offer from 12 pm to 11 pm.”

If you are coffeeholic, then you can visit a new joint. Chef Druv says: “At Keiffi, we have ‘coffea@78’ offer and at Remix restaurant it’s any beverage@78 to mark the 78th I-Day. Patrons can come and join us as we also have many more surprises for all those who paln a day out."