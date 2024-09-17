Identity crisis for those who made bulldozer their symbol: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW After the Supreme Court’s halt on “bulldozer justice”, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday apparently hit out at UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying this is an “identity crisis” for those who had made the bulldozer their symbol and time has come to park the bulldozer. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

The apex court ruled that there will be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, till October 1 without its permission, while observing that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the “ethos” of the Constitution.

“The supreme order of justice has sidelined not only the bulldozer but also the destructive politics of those who misused the bulldozer. Today, the wheels of the bulldozer came off and the handle of the steering wheel has come out. This is an identity crisis for those who had made the bulldozer their symbol. Now neither the bulldozer will be able to run, nor those who used to run it. The time has come for parking both,” the SP Chief wrote in his post on social networking platform X on Tuesday.

“Bulldozer was unconstitutional, it was to scare people. Bulldozer was to deliberately suppress the voice of opposition. I thank Supreme Court for this direction that has stopped bulldozers,” Yadav added.

Earlier, there was a war of words between Yadav and CM Yogi Adityanath over bulldozer action in the state. The former had stated: “Once the SP government comes to power, direction of all bulldozers will be towards Gorakhpur.” In reply, Yogi said: “It takes courage to steer the bulldozer against criminals and not everyone has the might to do so.”

Akhilesh congratulates Atishi

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated Atishi, 43, on being designated Delhi’s chief minister, calling her “combative and determined”. The former UP chief minister said on hand she has to continue public service and on the other face BJP’s “negative politics”.

“Best wishes to Atishi ji for her responsibility as Delhi chief minister. On one hand she has to continue her work of public service, and on the other, she has to face the negative politics of BJP. As a combative and determined young CM, may she be successful in every role of hers!,” Yadav posted on X.