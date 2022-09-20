In UP, painter makes skeleton design of Brahmos, aims to spread awareness

A painter from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur - about 250 km from state capital of Lucknow - has used his savings to make skeletal designs of Brahmos missile and a helicopter "to make people aware of the sacrifice of defense personnel". Sarvesh, the man behind the realistic model of the defense marvel in Uttar Pradesh's small town, said that he started working on it two years back.

UP | Painter from Jaunpur- Sarvesh makes skeleton design of Brahmos Missile prototype & of a helicopter



I started work on this almost 2 years back. I worked on it till I had the budget for it after which I stopped: Painter Sarvesh pic.twitter.com/Mh5dBkrxWT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2022

The painter said that he worked on this personal project till he had the budget after which he stopped. "My work stopped since printed flex boards hit the market," Sarvesh, who used to make flex boards, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added that now he works as a labourer, but tries to save any small amount of money he can - even ₹10-20 - to put into his pending work. The main objective of taking up this challenging task with limited means is to “raise the interest of people in our country” and respect the sacrifice by our defense personnel for the motherland, he explained.

Brahmos is a universal long-range supersonic cruise missile system that can be launched from land, sea, and air. It has been jointly developed by the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), India, and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM). The system has been designed with two variants for Anti-Ship and Land-Attack roles.

The weapon system has been inducted and is operational with the Indian Navy as well as the Indian Army.