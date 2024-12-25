India achieved 8.4% growth rate during Vajpayee’s tenure: Rajnath Singh

LUCKNOW Defence minister Rajnath Singh and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday unveiled the statue of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Kudiya Ghat along the banks of Gomti in the state capital. Defence minister Rajnath Singh with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and others during the unveiling of a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

While various events were organised across UP to mark Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary, the state government also observed the day as ‘Good Governance Day.’

Speaking at an event organised at Lok Bhawan, defence minister Rajnath Singh praised Vajpayee for providing India with governance that propelled the nation to new heights.

“Under Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership, the country’s growth rate reached an impressive 8.4%, a historic achievement in independent India,” said Singh.

He emphasised that Vajpayee’s governance earned global admiration for its visionary approach.

Recalling the former PM’s transformative policies, Singh highlighted his contributions to sectors like infrastructure, telecommunications, and rural development.

“Landmark initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Antyodaya Yojana revolutionised rural connectivity and improved lives of the poor,” he asserted.

The defence minister added that PM Narendra Modi was successfully carrying forward the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also highlighted the progress in the field of good governance under PM Modi’s leadership.

The Modi government had repealed over 1,500 unnecessary laws, helping India rise to 50th place in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings.

The defence minister also lauded CM Yogi Adityanath’s governance in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said: “Atal Bihari laid a strong foundation for good governance during his tenure.”

“The vision set by Atalji is now being realised through the creation of a new India — an India that will fulfill the aspirations of 140 crore people and emerge as a developed nation by 2047,” he remarked.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh inaugurated an exhibition on Vajpayee at the BJP’s state office.