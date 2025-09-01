India should be wary of China: Akhilesh

Citing some past examples, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said India should remain cautious about China even as he alleged that the East Asian nation helped Pakistan against India during Operation Sindoor. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Moreover, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of ruining India’s foreign policy. “During Operation Sindoor, China was helping Pakistan in every way. The US has imposed a 50 percent tariff on trade and also threatened strict economic sanctions. The frightened BJP government has now taken refuge in China whose track record has always been of enmity towards India,” Yadav claimed in a statement.

“We have already seen the fate of the slogan of Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai in 1962. In that war, 4,000 of our military officers were imprisoned. Before this in 1950, China had occupied Tibet,” he further claimed. “China broke India’s Rezang La war memorial and occupied Pangong Lake. Thousands of square miles of Indian land are under its control. It claims a large part of India’s Arunachal Pradesh as its own,” the SP chief alleged.

“Indian markets are already flooded with Chinese goods. Now with the new deal, it will have complete interference in the Indian market. Import of Chinese goods is increasing. Indian industries are dependent on China. In such a situation, how much will the resolution of Swadeshi matter,” he asked.

On the issue of Indo-China relations, Yadav claimed: “If we keep in mind the reality of India-China relations, India is not going to get any big benefit in trade with China. We are dependent on it for raw materials. After establishing dominance in the strategic sector, China will leave no stone unturned in crippling India in the trade sector as well.”