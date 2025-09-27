India stands firm on global stage with digital power: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, now stands confidently on the global stage as a leader in the digital revolution, undeterred by threats. CM Yogi Adityanath speaking at the launch of the indigenous BSNL 4G network. (HT)

He was speaking in Lucknow during the inauguration of the indigenous BSNL 4G network and BharatNet project by PM Modi from Odisha, with chief ministers, ministers and senior officials from across the country participating virtually.

Yogi said BharatNet’s indigenous 4G infrastructure would further elevate India’s digital revolution, congratulating PM Modi and the BSNL team for the achievement. He emphasised that since 2017, efforts had been made to connect every gram panchayat with optical fibre, enabling services like income, residence and birth/death certificates at village secretariats, generating employment and extending banking services.

“Over ₹100 crore in benefits have reached villagers through ‘BC Sakhis’, while the BSNL 4G network will transform remote and Naxal-affected areas like Chandauli, Sonbhadra and Chitrakoot, with 5G and 6G developments already underway,” the CM pointed out.

“A sovereign nation needs an indigenous army, independent foreign policy, homegrown technology and control over corruption -- all of which define ‘New India’. India’s military now ranks among the world’s most powerful, with achievements in Akash and BrahMos missiles, drones and robotics symbolising a developed nation,” he added.

The CM stressed that India would engage with the world amicably but would never yield to pressure under PM Modi’s leadership.

On difficulties faced by pensioners in the past, Yogi said that earlier they had to visit offices repeatedly, losing half their money to corruption. “Today, through DBT, one crore destitute women, elderly and disabled receive ₹12,000 annually directly in their accounts. Over 60 lakh SC, ST and OBC students get ₹6,000 crore in scholarships digitally, while India leads the world in UPI payments -- a testament to the digital revolution and to curbing corruption,” he said.

The CM added that before 2017, networking mafia controlled the system, but their nexus was dismantled to ensure smooth governance. He said the BSNL 4G network would boost rural technology and the economy, while self-reliant village panchayats and municipal bodies would form the foundation of a developed India.

Union minister of state Pankaj Chaudhary, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma, Brijlal, Sanjay Seth, mayor Sushma Kharkwal and other leaders were present on the occasion.