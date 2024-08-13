Infant succumbs to excessive bleeding after circumcision; barber booked

LUCKNOW A 45-day-old infant succumbed to excessive bleeding on Sunday night following circumcision in a Bareilly village. The barber, who allegedly severed the wrong nerve while performing the procedure, was booked for causing death due to negligence, said police officials on Tuesday. Family members were busy attending to the guests and the child’s condition deteriorated by the time they realized the seriousness of the situation. (Pic for representation)

The deceased was identified as Mohd Shifan, son of Mohd Wajid, resident of Shivpuri Radhauli village of Fatehganj Poorvi locality, said ASP, South (Bareilly) Manush Pareek.

The family got the boy’s circumcision done by a barber, Kabir, around 10am during which he allegedly severed the wrong nerve, resulting in excessive bleeding. Realising something was wrong, Kabir disappeared from the ceremony without having a meal and informing the family, said the officer.

Family members were busy attending to the guests and the child’s condition deteriorated by the time they realized the seriousness of the situation. The infant succumbed to excessive bleeding around 8pm, after which his family members approached the police for an FIR against the barber.

The post-mortem examination of the child’s body was conducted on Monday and efforts were on to arrest the accused, said another officer.