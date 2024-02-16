Inflated figures compelled NAAC to shift to Binary Acredititation, says Anil Sahasrabudhe

The recent decision by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) to eliminate the grading system for higher education institutions was due to several universities and colleges inflating figures to secure A++ grades, said Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of National Educational Technoloy Forum (NETF). To address this, it was decided to replace the grading system with Binary Accreditation—either accredited or not accredited. Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of National Educational Technoloy Forum (HT Photo)

According to Sahasrabudhe, this shift aims to encourage all institutions to participate in the accreditation process, fostering a quality culture in higher education.

Speaking at the three-day ‘National Summit of Institutional Leaders: Instructions for national development’ at Lucknow University, Sahasrabudhe said: “The binary accreditation aligns with best practices in many leading countries. The accreditation authority will adopt the Maturity-Based Graded Accreditation (Level 1 to 5), motivating accredited institutions to strive for the highest level—5, denoting ‘Institutions of Global Excellence for Multi-Disciplinary Research and Education.’”

Although no specific institutions were named, Sahasrabudhe noted that some had attempted to manipulate data to earn higher grades, prompting the introduction of the binary system. In Uttar Pradesh, several universities received unexpected A++ grades, leading to questions from academicians regarding the grading system.

Sahasrabudhe emphasised: “The level-grading system, utilising Maturity-Based Graded Accreditation (Level 1 to 5), will empower Indian institutions to enhance their quality and compete globally.”

The focus will shift from input parameters to outcome-based metrics such as alumni impact, research, and patents. Institutions previously graded will maintain their status until the expiration of their five-year validity, after which they will transition to the new binary process.